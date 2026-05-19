Gold Rate Today, May 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in India recorded a marginal decline on Tuesday, May 19, consolidating after recent periods of high volatility. According to data tracked by the financial portal GoodReturns, the price of 24-karat (pure) gold eased by INR 10 to settle at INR 15,621 per gram, bringing the cost of 10 grams to INR 1,56,210. Concurrently, 22-karat gold, which is widely preferred for making jewellery, dipped slightly to INR 14,319 per gram, or INR 1,43,190 per 10 grams. This minor correction follows a broader macro-driven narrative that continues to affect the precious metals sector globally.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 19, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 18, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Price Breakdown of Gold

The platform's latest update indicates uniform daily revisions for standardised units across the country. The breakdown for retail gold categories stands as follows:

24-Karat Gold: The rate for 1 gram dropped to INR 15,621 from yesterday's INR 15,622.

The rate for 1 gram dropped to INR 15,621 from yesterday's INR 15,622. 22-Karat Gold: Retailers are trading 1 gram at INR 14,319, down from Monday's INR 14,320.

Retailers are trading 1 gram at INR 14,319, down from Monday's INR 14,320. 18-Karat Gold: This lower-purity segment also mirrored the fractional decline, dropping to INR 11,716 per gram and INR 1,17,160 per 10 grams.

Note: These indicative prices exclude Goods and Services Tax (GST), local compounding taxes, and making charges, which vary across regional showrooms.

Gold Rate Today, May 03, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,43,340 INR 1,56,360 Mumbai INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,210 Chennai INR 1,47,490 INR 1,60,900 Ahmedabad INR 1,43,240 INR 1,56,260 Kolkata INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,210 Bengaluru INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,210 Hyderabad INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,210 Jaipur INR 1,43,340 INR 1,56,360 Pune INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,210 Noida INR 1,43,340 INR 1,56,360 Gurugram INR 1,43,340 INR 1,56,360 Ghaziabad INR 1,43,340 INR 1,56,360 Lucknow INR 1,43,340 INR 1,56,360 Bhopal INR 1,43,240 INR 1,56,260 Jodhpur INR 1,43,990* INR 1,57,070* Srinagar INR 1,43,990* INR 1,57,070

Global Factors and Domestic Impact

The stability observed in domestic rates occurs against a backdrop of conflicting global and macroeconomic cues. In the international spot markets, bullion has faced consistent pressure over the last week. Hotter-than-expected inflation metrics out of the United States have forced institutional investors to scale back expectations for imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, keeping bond yields elevated. Since gold is a non-yielding asset, higher interest rates historically cap its upward momentum. Additionally, the US dollar index reached its strongest level in six weeks, pricing international spot gold lower. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 18, 2026.

However, the downside for Indian retail buyers remains largely protected by a weaker domestic currency. The Indian Rupee hit a low of 96.02 against the US dollar today. Because India satisfies the majority of its domestic gold demand through imports, a depreciating rupee raises landed costs, effectively cushioning local gold rates from the sharper corrections seen in global dollar-denominated prices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).