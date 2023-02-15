Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have signed a workshare agreement for joint development of the engine intended for the future Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version, HAL said on Wednesday.

The two companies will jointly develop the engine for the 13-tonne IMRH and the Navy variant Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

This agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 8, 2022 and stipulates the sharing of activities within the joint venture where both parties have agreed on an equivalent repartition, the defence PSU said in a statement.

"In particular, HAL will take part in the design, development, and production of some of the core engine components, which is a breakthrough achievement in terms of expertise and know-how in the country," HAL further said.

According to the Defence PSU, discussions are also continuing with the Indian armed forces on the operational requirements for this new helicopter.

