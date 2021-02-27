New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Handlers from Pakistan and Dubai hatched the conspiracy to kill Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit and the contract killers arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday were acting on the behest of these handlers, said Delhi Police sources.

According to the police, the conspiracy to kill Sushil Pandit has been hatched in Pakistan and Dubai. On investigation, it was found that a person from Pakistan had called a person namely Deepak alias King in Dubai. Deepak allegedly gave the contract of killing Sushil Pandit to Prince who is lodged in a Punjab jail. Further, Prince has chosen Sukhvinder and Lakhan to commit the crime.

As per police sources, the pistols recovered from the arrested persons carry a 'star' mark which is found in pistols made in Pakistan. As the magazine of the Pakistan-made pistol did not fit correctly, the accused contacted their handlers again. They were then told to reach Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad to collect different arms.

The handers told Sukhvinder and Lakhan to reiki the Qutub Institutional area and the time to kill Sushil Pandit would be intimated later. All the conversations between the conspirators from Dubai, Pakistan, Punjab and Delhi have been made through the Signal Messaging application.

Earlier today, Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly conspiring to kill the activist in the national capital.

Briefing the media persons, Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South West said, "Staff of RK Puram Police station has arrested two criminals Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21), both are from Kotkapura village of Faridkot in Punjab. They were sent to Delhi on the behest of Price alias Tuti. During the investigation, it was found that Price is a childhood friend of Lakhan."

"They were promised Rs 10 lakh each if they kill Sushil Pandit who is a human rights activist and CEO of Hive Communication India PVT LTD. Four pistols including two country-made and two foreign-made, 4 live cartridges, and one mobile phone containing photographs of Sushil Pandit were recovered from them. These were provided to them by Prince. It is found that Prince has been facing a murder trial in Punjab," added the DCP.

According to police, the accused were nabbed on secret information while they were on the lookout for rented accommodation in South West Delhi. After the arrest, the accused disclosed the entire conspiracy to the police. Cases have been registered under relevant sections.

Considering the nature of the case and the possibility of involvement of foreign hands, the case has been transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)