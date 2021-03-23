Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): On its 'Mega Vaccination Day' against COVID-19, Haryana Health Department administered vaccine doses to 2,48,312 beneficiaries on Monday.

Sharing information in this regard, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Rajeev Arora said that Monday and Tuesday being the 'Mega Vaccination Days' the administration of vaccine is relatively higher on these days, thus, the state has administered the vaccine for the novel COVID-19 virus to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries so far, making it 11,56,313 vaccine doses.

The vaccination centres across the state witnessed an overwhelming response and around 2,48,312 vaccination doses were administered to the beneficiaries on Monday. Most of the beneficiaries were above 60 years of age or between 45 years to 60 years with co-morbidities, he added.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.These include over 78 lakh Health Care Workers who have taken the first dose and over 49 lakh Health Care workers who have taken the 2nd dose, over 81 lakh frontline workers who have taken the first dose and around 28 lakh frontline workers who have taken 2nd dose, according to the press release.The Union Health Ministry said, more than one crore 94 lakh beneficiaries aged more than 60 years and over 40 lakh 72 thousand beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities were vaccinated till Monday. (ANI)

