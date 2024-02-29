Chandigarh, Feb 29 (PTI) Haryana Assembly records from 1966 to 2022 have been digitalised, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Thursday.

Haryana was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966.

"From 1966 to 2022, all old records have been digitalised. Details pertaining to holding assembly sessions, details of question hour, calling attention notices, bills, House proceedings detail, report of various House committees, everything has been digitalised," Gupta told reporters here.

The task was challenging and not an easy one, but it was done, he said, adding that Rs 15 lakh was spent on digitalisation.

During the Budget Session, which concluded on Wednesday, 13 bills were passed, Gupta said.

During this Budget Session, for the first time, we had a dress code for our employees and officials of the Vidhan Sabha, he said.

The Speaker also hit out at the opposition leaders for staging a walkout from the House on Wednesday and their absence while important bills were passed.

During the entire duration of the session, the opposition did not appear sincere, Gupta said.

"Be it the Governor's Address or during the Budget discussion...When important bills were passed yesterday, they could have contributed by giving some valuable suggestions had they been present in the House," he said.

"I will appreciate the chief minister for incorporating good suggestions given by the opposition. However, by staging a walkout and not returning to the House later, the opposition did not discharge their responsibility," he added.

