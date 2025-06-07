New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Friday, announced a series of development projects worth crores of rupees for Palwal assembly segment, covering sectors such as sports and education. The projects will also boost civic amenities for the region.

Addressing a public meeting in Palwal, the Chief Minister announced that an international-level modern sports complex will be constructed in Palwal. In addition, the local indoor stadium will be upgraded with soundproofing for Rs 55 lakh.

According to a release, he also announced Rs 50 crore for the development of basic infrastructure such as parking facilities, rainwater drainage, sewerage systems, and water supply in Sector-21, Transport Nagar. The Chief Minister also announced that 75 roads covering 152 km in the Palwal assembly constituency are currently under warranty and will be repaired by the concerned agencies. In addition, Rs 37.57 crore was sanctioned for repairing eight roads spanning 37.5 km, and Rs 40.18 crore for renovating 26 roads covering a length of 54.5 km.

The release mentioned that among other key announcements were Rs 50 lakh for remodelling the Janauli distributors and Rs 13 crore for constructing a VR bridge in five villages. He also announced a 66 KV substation in Mustafabad and a 220 KV substation in the Line Par area of Palwal, subject to land availability. The Chief Minister also announced opening two new schools in Palwal city, following departmental norms and land availability.

He announced that a new grain market would be set up outside Palwal city, upon land availability. In Wards 1 to 10, the kutcha streets in residential colonies will be paved. An allocation of Rs 5 crore was announced to construct community centres in villages across the Palwal assembly constituency.

The drainage system will be upgraded to address waterlogging issues in Palwal city. A proposal will be submitted to the designated committee to grant sub-tehsil status to Badauli. Other demands will be fulfilled following feasibility assessments. In addition, road construction along the Agra Canal track will be taken up after a feasibility study. Furthermore, he also announced Rs 5 crore for development works in the rural areas of the Palwal assembly constituency.

Previously, Nayab Singh Saini also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for seven projects worth Rs 40.39 crore. This included the inauguration of three projects valued at Rs 15.68 crore and the foundation-laying for four projects worth Rs 24.71 crore.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is working hand in hand with the central government at a rapid pace to realise the vision of a Developed India - Developed Haryana. He said that the central government, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is completing 11 glorious years. Over this period, every Indian has witnessed the rise of a nation proud of its ancient heritage, resilient in the face of present-day challenges, and full of ambitious dreams for the future.

He added that during the Congress's 10-year tenure, farmers in the state received only Rs 1,155 crore in crop damage compensation. In contrast, the present government has disbursed Rs 15,145 crore in compensation over the same period.

During the Congress era, the poor faced difficulties in accessing medical treatment, but today, the underprivileged benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Under this scheme, over 20 lakh people have so far received free treatment worth Rs 2,767 crore.

He also pointed out that in 10 years, the Congress government built only six medical colleges, while the current government has already established nine colleges, with nine more under construction. Previously, there were only 700 MBBS seats in Haryana; today, there are 2,185 seats. He further stated that in the coming years, Haryana will have 3,485 MBBS seats. (ANI)

