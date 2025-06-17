New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a high level reviewing meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state and the ongoing excise auctions in Haryana.

While issuing stern directives to the Home Department to launch a 'High Octane drive' against criminals and ensure a responsive police presence across Haryana, the Chief Minister declared that maintaining a robust law and order is the utmost priority of the government, as per press release.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the reported incident of murder of an excise licensee in Kurukshetra and directed the DGP to take prompt action against the culprits.

Nayab Singh Saini also asked the DGP to take immediate steps to provide security to all citizens who reported threats and extortion calls and asked for issuance of a dedicated phone number and its linking with 112 for such reporting, it mentioned.

While reviewing the performance of Excise & Taxation Department, CM also directed officers to complete the auction process and ensure the due revenue is realized.

In the excise auction, the state has been able to auction majority of the excise zones with 934 excise zones auctioned so far and secure significantly higher revenue of Rs. 11,054 Cr as compared to last year's Rs. 5037 crores. The excise auctions have so far attracted a good response during the auctions, mentioned the press release.

According to the officials, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued stringent directives to the police force, emphasizing a highly visible presence that is pro people and fearsome for criminals.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of instilling fear of law among wrongdoers and anti-social elements, thereby ensuring a decisively safer environment for the citizens, press release added.

CM mandated that regular and rigorous monitoring of these critical cases must be ensured at the highest levels.

He also directed that the State Task Force (STF) should be provided with more manpower and resources to expedite the resolution of all pending cases within a strict time-bound framework, leaving no gangster or unpunished occurred at large. (ANI)

