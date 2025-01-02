Gurugram, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday held a pre-budget consultation meeting with representatives from the industry and manufacturing sector.

According to an official statement, during the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to an inclusive approach toward prosperity and progress, highlighting the role of industrial institutions in Haryana's economic development.

He said that the state will certainly play a pivotal role to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He said that the budget would not only address immediate needs but also focus on achieving long-term objectives.

Describing the budget as a reflection of collective aspirations and priorities, the Chief Minister further stressed the importance of engaging with all sections of society to ensure positive steps are taken to meet the needs and aspirations of every citizen of Haryana.

He said that priority will be given to every suggestion shared by the stakeholders for strengthening rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation in the upcoming budget..

He also assured to consider the suggestions put forward by the representatives regarding improving health services, public transport in industrial areas, and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

During the meeting, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, shared that the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, has introduced a new initiative allowing citizens to submit budget suggestions online. Through the portal https://bamsharyana.nic.in, suggestions can be submitted across various sectors and sub-sectors.

