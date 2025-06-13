India News | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Attends the Yoga Protocol Training Program in Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India] June 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the International Day of Yoga protocol training program in Panchkula on Friday, emphasising the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental health.

CM also expressed confidence that the yoga program will significantly benefit the soldiers by maintaining their mental and physical health.

In his speech, Saini highlighted the benefits of daily yoga practice, saying, "If we practice Yoga daily, it will help us avoid diseases. Yoga not only gives us good health but also inculcates discipline. I am confident that this yoga program will help maintain our soldiers' mental and physical health.."

The Chief Minister mentioned that on June 21, the International Day of Yoga, over 11 lakh people across 22 state districts will participate in the yoga program. The event is scheduled at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, where Baba Ramdev will lead a yoga program with around 1 lakh participants.

"On 21st June - The International Day of Yoga, more than 11 lakh people in 22 state districts will participate in the yoga program. A yoga program led by Baba Ramdev with the participation of around 1 lakh people will be held at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.", the CM said in his speech.

Haryana CM Saini participated in Yoga Utsav at the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. He was joined by Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Krishan Lal Middha and others.

Earlier on Monday, the Haryana Chief Minister said that with cleanliness and yoga, the country will quickly realise the 'Viksit Bharat' dream. Preparations for International Yoga Day 2025 have begun with the launch of a cleanliness campaign on May 27, and daily yoga classes are underway for the grand event on June 21.

He said the theme of International Yoga Day this year is 'One Earth, One Health', and the Haryana Government has also added the slogan 'Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt'.

This year's International Yoga Day is set to be a grand celebration, with Visakhapatnam hosting a record-breaking yoga event. On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations, featuring over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

The grand event will take place along the 27-kilometre-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, serving as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance. (ANI)

