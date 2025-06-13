Mumbai, June 13: India's gold prices reached new highs in all of the country's major cities today, continuing their upward trend. Strong domestic demand, seasonal buying, and continuous market volatility have all contributed to the surge, which has made investors turn to precious metals for security.

24-carat gold prices in major cities were around INR 98443 per 10 grammes, which reflected steady market sentiment and ongoing demand from jewellery buyers and investors. Gold Rate To Stay at INR 1 Lakh Level? Experts Say Gold May See a Correction of 10%, but Bullish Outlook Remains.

Delhi – INR 98,583 per 10 grams

The national capital recorded one of the highest gold rates among metro cities today. At INR 98,583 per 10 grams, Delhi’s price reflects strong retail demand, especially from wedding shoppers and traditional buyers. Jewellers in Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh report steady foot traffic and consistent bulk orders.

Mumbai – INR 98,437 per 10 grams

India’s financial capital saw gold priced at INR 98,437 per 10 grams. The market in Zaveri Bazaar remained active, with traders citing high interest from both retail customers and institutional investors. The slight dip compared to Delhi suggests a more balanced demand pattern in Maharashtra.

Chennai – INR 98,431 per 10 grams

In Chennai, gold traded at INR 98,431 per 10 grams, underscoring the city’s ongoing cultural affinity for gold. With numerous auspicious days on the Tamil calendar, local jewellers are witnessing a steady stream of bookings and walk-ins, especially in T. Nagar and Anna Salai.

Kolkata – INR 98,435 per 10 grams

Kolkata’s gold price held at ₹98,435 per 10 grams. Local traders attribute the stability to strong rural demand from West Bengal’s neighbouring districts and consistent interest in traditional gold jewellery. Popular hubs like Bowbazar are bustling with activity.

Bengaluru – INR 98,425 per 10 grams

Bengaluru reported gold rates at ₹98,425 per 10 grams, the lowest among the metros today. However, jewellers in areas like Commercial Street and Jayanagar noted that tech professionals and investors continue to show interest in gold as a safe-haven asset, particularly for portfolio diversification.

Pune – INR 98,443 per 10 grams

Pune saw gold prices at INR 98,443 per 10 grams. Local jewellers say buyers are gradually returning to showrooms post-summer, and there’s renewed demand for lightweight jewellery and investment bars. The price consistency with Mumbai reflects similar market sentiment in Maharashtra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).