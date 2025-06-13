Mumbai, June 13: In a significant crackdown, Khapa police from Nagpur Rural broke up a rave party at Temburdoh Resort in Saoner early on Thursday morning, saving eight women who were allegedly coerced into prostitution. Following a tip, police officers conducted a raid on the property and took four people into custody who were thought to be the main organisers of the prostitution ring.

According to The Times of India, under the direction of sub-divisional officer Anil Mhaske, the police seized materials valued at over INR 30 lakh. They recovered incriminating items, such as cash and condoms. Amit Apreja, Sachin Patil, local builder Sanjay Dhapodkar, and resort owner Vishal Ingole are among those detained. The accused are accused of using a Ford car, which has also been seized, to arrange clients and lure women to the resort under false pretences.

Police Inspector Vishal Giri oversaw the raid, which revealed the resort's institutionalised abuse of women. The illegal sex trade is a significant source of revenue for a number of hotels and resorts in Nagpur's rural outskirts, which operate covertly in isolated locations, according to sources in the police department.

Additionally, five suspected clients, Manish Deshmukh, Nitin Kokarde, Dilip Shahu, Vinod Mohje, and Kisan Yesne, were found at the location. The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and other relevant laws were used to book all ten individuals.

The women who were saved have been taken to a secure location and are receiving psychological and legal support. According to the police, more investigations are being conducted to track down the larger network and find additional trafficking and exploitation participants.

