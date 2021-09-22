Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The Haryana Congress Legislature Party met here on Wednesday to discuss issues related to farmers, unemployment, and law and order in the state, a party MLA said.

Twenty-five of the 31 Congress MLAs in the state were present in the meeting called by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his official residence here.

"Various issues including those related to farmers, unemployment, law and order and high prices of fuel were discussed," the legislator said.

He said Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, will soon undertake a mass connect programme.

Hooda will go to the masses with various issues concerning the state and tour every district, during which he will also meet party workers, the MLA said.

Another MLA had earlier said that the CLP meeting date had been fixed a week ago and had nothing to do with the recent developments in the party's Punjab unit.

"The meeting was already fixed a week ago, much before those developments (a few days ago which saw Amarinder Singh resigning as Punjab chief minister). The convening of the Haryana unit's CLP meet has no relation with that," the MLA said on Tuesday.

