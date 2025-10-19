Chandigarh [India], October 19 (ANI): Haryana Police constable Deepak died in a tragic accident in Panchkula around 11 pm on Saturday night, while on duty. Constable Deepak was posted at the drink and drive checkpoint near the Chandi Mandir toll plaza when a speeding truck broke through a barricade and crushed him, while the driver fled the scene.

However, the accused truck driver was arrested near ITBP Bhanu as police quickly took charge of the situation. He has been subjected to a drug test.

A case has been registered against him under Section 105 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Constable Deepak was posted at the Surjanpur Traffic Police Station in Panchkula and was performing his duties with utmost devotion and dedication. The Haryana Police family has expressed profound grief over this incident. He was a resident of Jind district. His family consists of his parents, wife, and two children. His son is 10 months old, and his daughter is 6 years old. Late Deepak's last rites will be performed with full state honours today in his native village, Pillukheda, Jind district, official release said.

DGP Haryana, OP Singh said, "Constable Deepak's sacrifice is not just a personal loss, but a symbol of the Haryana Police Force's tradition of duty being paramount. He performed his duties with utmost devotion, discipline, and responsibility. His commitment sends the message that every Haryana Police constable is ready to sacrifice his life for public safety."

The DGP expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and said, "The entire police family stands with them in this difficult time."

As per a release, Haryana Police has ensured that the family of the deceased constable Deepak gets all the relief benefits and financial assistance as per the state government policies.

Haryana Police expressed deep condolences to Deepak's family and assured that all possible legal steps will be taken to ensure the strictest possible punishment for the culprit. (ANI)

