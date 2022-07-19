New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded an independent judicial probe into the killing of a DSP by mining mafia in Haryana and said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should resign immediately.

A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in the state's Nuh district drove into him.

Also Read | Swavlamban 2022: Varuna, Drone That Can Carry Human, Unveiled in Presence of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party strongly condemns the brutal murder of Surendra Singh, a DSP of Haryana Police, by illegal mining mafia in Nuh and demands strict legal action against the culprits.

Ramesh also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased DSP.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teachers Booked, Suspended for Forcing Dalit Girl Students To Take Off Uniform at School in Hapur.

"This heart-wrenching incident has shaken the entire nation and there should be an independent inquiry into the whole matter under the supervision of the high court.

"After this shameful incident, the chief minister of the state, Manohar Lal Khattar, has no moral right to continue on his post and he should resign immediately," Ramesh said in a statement.

Noting that the law and order in Haryana has completely failed under the BJP tenure, he said, "The courage of the illegal mining mafia, which was flourishing under the protection of the government, has increased so much that they killed a DSP of Haryana Police under a dumper".

"This shameful incident is yet another example of the completely destroyed law and order situation in Haryana, where criminals are playing havoc and people of the state are forced to live under their fear," Ramesh said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the law and order situation in Haryana has collapsed and demanded that there should be a judicial inquiry by the Chief Justice or Judge of a high court into the killing.

"Expose the mafia-white collar complicity within 30 days. Arrest the real mining mafia, not just minions and the family of the slain DSP should be granted compensation of Rs 5 crore and a job," Surjewala said.

"Under the BJP, jungle raaj is flourishing and mining mafia are playing havoc with the ecology of the state. The nexus between the BJP-JJP government and the mining mafia is clear. The loot of the state's treasury and mineral wealth continues unabated," he said.

Hours after the officer's death, the police said a man allegedly involved in the killing was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled the truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety. Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon area near Tauru to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised strict action while the opposition slammed the BJP government over illegal mining in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)