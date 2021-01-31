Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,67,897 on Sunday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,018, a health department's bulletin said.

The 97 fresh cases included 18 from Gurgaon and 13 from Yamunanagar districts, it said.

The total number of infections reported in the state so far have now risen to 2,67,897, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,115, while 2,63,764 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate is 98.46 per cent, the bulletin added.

