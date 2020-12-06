Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Twenty-four more fatalities related to the coronavirus infection took the death toll in Haryana to 2,588 on Sunday, while 1,498 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,43,896.

According to the state health department's bulletin, the new deaths included five each from Faridabad and Hisar and three each from Gurgaon and Karnal districts.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (310), Faridabad (265), Rewari (144), Panipat (105) and Sonipat (104).

The number of active cases in the state stood at 12,897 while the recovery rate was 93.65 per cent, the bulletin stated.

