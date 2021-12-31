Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Haryana on Friday saw the biggest single-day jump of 26 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that pushed its tally of such infections to 63, according to a health department bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had reported 23 Omicron cases.

Of the total 63 cases, 23 are active while the rest have been discharged, the bulletin stated.

Officials said the majority of Omicron cases are being reported from districts that fall under the National Capital Region.

In view of the rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings starting Saturday.

It said people eligible for Covid vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 428 more people testing positive for the viral disease, according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 280 were reported from Gurugram alone. The NCR district is the state's worst-affected. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 26 and 23 new cases, respectively.

The total COVID-19 case count in Haryana now stands at 7,73,788, the bulletin stated.

No fresh fatality was reported on Friday, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 1,417 from 1,047 the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,62,284 patients have recuperated from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.51 per cent, it said.

