New Delhi, December 31: This year around 60 lakh more people have filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) when compared with the last year and the government has no proposal to extend the due date, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.

"There is absolutely no proposal to extend the date," Bajaj told reporters. The due date for Income Tax Returns for the financial year 2020-21 ends on December 31, 2021.

"Income tax return filing is going on smoothly. By 3 pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed," he said. How to File Income Tax Return For FY 2020-21: Here Is Step-by-Step Guide For ITR Filing Online on New Portal incometax.gov.in Before September 30, 2021.

He said last year 4.93 crore Income Tax returns were filed by December 31, 2020.

