Pratapgarh, December 31: A youth was arrested by police after he allegedly hacked his uncle to death within the jurisdiction of Aspur Devsara police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh. The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar was planning to flee from the town but was nabbed. Gujarat Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Rajkot, Murder Case Registered

As per case details, Jitendra Kumar alias Sunil was found dead near a canal on December 24. The killer had slit Sunil’s throat. A case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations led to police to zero in on Suraj for his alleged involvement in the crime. The police recorded his arrest while he was planning to leave the town. Subsequently, he confessed to having murdered his uncle, according to a report in The Times of India.

The arrestee claimed that he committed the crime as his uncle used to subject his aunt and other members of the family to harassment over trivial issues. The arrestee further stated that his uncle and grandfather used to prevent him from interacting with his aunt.

In another incident reported from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poison on Thursday, reportedly after his elder brother eloped with a 19-year-old girl and the teenager’s parents subjected him and his mother to public humiliation over the elopement. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Humiliated Over Elder Brother’s Elopement, Youth Ends Life in Bareilly

