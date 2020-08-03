Chandigarh (Haryana) [India, August 3 (ANI): A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 6,263.

Also Read | Did France Pay 'Tricolour Farewell' to Rafale Jets Sent to India? Fact-Check Reveals Viral Video is of Italy's Independence Day Celebrations.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 18,03,695. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)