Jind (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Rohtak ASI Sandeep Lathar, who allegedly ended his life after accusing the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and his family of corruption, was cremated in Julana in Haryana's Jind on Thursday.

Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary, who attended the last rites, said that the State government will ensure justice to the ASI.

Lathar's daughter said that her father "sacrificed himself" in the fight against corruption.

"My father has sacrificed himself against corruption. He is a martyr. My whole family and I hope that Haryana Police and the state government will support us," she told reporters.

ASI Sandeep Lathar's son said, "I am proud of my father. I will fulfil all his dreams."

Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary termed the death of the ASI "very unfortunate."

"It is a very unfortunate incident and I have come to pay last respects to him... The administration and government will ensure that justice is served, and strict action will be taken... The CM came here to meet the bereaved family and has assured them of action and all possible help," the Minister said.

ASI Sandeep Lathar was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Rohtak on 14 October.

A first information report was registered on Wednesday in connection with the alleged suicide. The case was registered a few hours after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini met with the family at Ladhot village during the day and assured them justice and all possible assistance.

After registration of the case, the family gave its consent for post-mortem and agreed to perform the last rites of the deceased policeman.

ASI Sandeep's relatives had told reporters that CM Saini has assured them of an appropriate investigation into the incident, emphasising that justice will be served.

ASI Sandeep's relative, Satyawan Lathar, said, "The CM has assured us. We demand justice... The video that Sandeep has left behind should be properly investigated. He has extended his condolences to the family and assured them that justice will be served. The whole family will sit together and decide what is to be done next."

Sandeep's cousin, Sanjay Lathar, said that the family has demanded a judicial enquiry."We have demanded a judicial enquiry. We will conduct a postmortem only after an FIR has been filed. My brother's last video must be investigated, and an FIR must be filed based on it. CM has assured of an appropriate investigation," he said.

Lather, posted at the Rohtak Police Cyber Cell, had ended his life after making allegations of corruption against IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and his family in a four-page note and video. He is survived by his wife and three children, including two daughters. (ANI)

