New Delhi, October 16: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is all set to mark a significant event with the maiden flight of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from its Nashik facility on October 17; however, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be getting the delivery of the Tejas Mk1A. According to HAL’s official invitation, the event will be marked by the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at HAL's manufacturing Division, Nashik, Maharashtra.

It will also mark the inauguration of HAL's third production line for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). However, officials have confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be getting the delivery of the Tejas Mk1A. Despite this maiden flight of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, the IAF continues to face delays in the jet delivery. Notably, scheduled for the induction last year, the Mk1A program has been facing consistent delays, and the primary reason is due to the disruptions in the supply of GE F404 engines from the United States. Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends DRDO's Artillery Exhibition.

In a press conference earlier this month,” Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on the arrival of the Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft remarked, “We are eagerly waiting for the LCA Mk1A — it’s like we are waiting with hungry mouths for food.” The state-of-the-art Tejas Mk-1A is an upgraded version of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and will replace the recently retired MiG-21 fleet. The IAF phased out the MiG-21s on September 26 after over six decades of service. The Tejas Mk-1A features advanced avionics, a modern radar system, improved weapon capabilities, and a cutting-edge electronic warfare suite. With a top speed exceeding 2,200 km/h, it is designed for enhanced combat performance and operational flexibility. India Clears INR 62,000 Crore Deal To Buy 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A Fighter Jets.

Last month, on September 25, the Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL for the supply of 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets -- 68 single-seater and 29 twin-seater trainer variants. The deal is expected to significantly boost the IAF’s operational strength. HAL officials said production of the LCA Mk-1A is gaining pace. The company recently received four GE-404 jet engines from the American manufacturer General Electric, with a total of 12 expected by the end of this fiscal year. These engines will power the first batch of aircraft.

