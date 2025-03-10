Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024 after certain observations by the Centre. It intends to send a fresh bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws.

An official resolution was placed before the Assembly to withdraw the bill which was passed by the state Assembly a year ago to establish a framework to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity of travel agents.

Also Read | 'Polythene, Rags Flushed Down Toilets': Air India on Unserviceable Lavatories on Chicago-Delhi AI126 Flight (Watch Video).

It also aimed at checking and curbing the "illegal and fraudulent activities" of the travel agents to safeguard the interest of the residents of Haryana, according to the official resolution placed before the state Assembly here on Monday by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda.

According to the resolution, the 2024 Bill was presented to the Haryana governor for giving his assent. The governor reserved the bill for the consideration of the President of India.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting and Inspirational Quote To Empower Students, Foster Positivity and Motivation in Morning Assembly.

"..whereas, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024 was sent to the Union Home Ministry for assent of the President of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs sought the comments from the State Government on observations of the MHA, Union Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Corporate Affairs received through Secretary to Governor, Haryana," the resolution stated.

It said while the matter was under consideration of the state government, three new criminal laws were implemented from July 1, 2024.

"After due deliberations, it was decided to withdraw the Bill and request the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to return the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024, as the State of Haryana intends to send a fresh Bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws as well as addressing the observations of Government of India," according to the resolution.

Earlier in February 2024, when the bill was passed by the Haryana Assembly, the then home minister Anil Vij had said it also aimed at curbing the illegal activities of unscrupulous and unregistered travel agents as several youth fell prey to such people who promised them easy and quick immigration to foreign nations.

Many people from Punjab and Haryana and some other states, who entered the US through "donkey routes" -- an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter America or other unlawful means by spending lakhs of rupees --were recently deported by the US government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)