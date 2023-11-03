Jind (Haryana) [India], November 3 (ANI): As the air quality in several parts of Delhi slipped to the 'severe' category on Friday morning and the three neighbouring states- Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are locked in a tussle over the pollution problem, Deputy Commissioner of Jind, Mohd Imran Raza said that their target was to reduce stubble burning by 50 per cent as compared to last year.

DC Mohd Imran Raza, "As far as the issue of stubble burning is concerned, the administration is making consistent efforts. We had made preparations even before these incidents started...Our target is to reduce these incidents by 50% as compared to last year."

Raza further said that 95 per cent of paddy harvesting was already over and the stubble burning instances would get reduced.

"95 per cent of paddy harvesting is already over and only Basmati rice harvesting is pending. We believe that the stubble-burning instances would be reduced. Yesterday there were 5 cases which is less compared to last year. We are working on all fronts such as creating awareness, providing equipment, imposing fines and dousing the fire in the field," he further said.

As the quality of air deteriorated, a thick haze blanketed the skyline of the national capital.

In the wake of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

Stage III of the GRAP is implemented when the AQI hits Severe in the range of 401-450. As part of its response to combat pollution, the state government can impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas and may suspend physical classes in schools for primary grade children up to Class 5. The Delhi government has since suspended primary school classes.

The sub-committee reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD and IITM. According to an official release by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

However, exemptions have been made for the projects of the railway services, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, defence-related activities, healthcare-related activities, etc, the release read further.

The government will also intensify the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads and ensure daily water-sprinkling along with dust suppressants, added the official statement. Activities including earthwork for excavation and filling including boring and drilling works will be banned.

As per the official release, a ban has been imposed on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in the region. (ANI)

