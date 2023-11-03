New Delhi, November 3: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly abusing and disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses by selling their obscene images online. A case under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code and 67A of the Information Technology Act was registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell after it got a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women last week. Delhi Shocker: Juvenile Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl in East Delhi, Taken Into Custody

The DCW issued the notice after it received a complaint regarding the objectionable pictures being sold on the internet.

An official said one person is arrested and a few more are yet to be apprehended.

