New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation has intensified efforts to curb air pollution at its construction sites, including installation of sprinklers and anti-smoke guns.

Between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is establishing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

The NCRTC said it has been using pre-cast segments at construction sites and since Anand Vihar is one of the major transport hubs of Delhi, 10 casting yards have been established on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Truck washing plants, sprinklers and anti-smoke guns have also been installed at the RRTS construction sites, it said.

It said anti-smog guns are being used frequently to control the dust and pollution caused by construction work.

"Twenty such sprinklers and six anti-smog guns have been installed at the Anand Vihar construction site at a certain height. Mobile vehicles for the water sprinkling have also been deployed at the site and their number will be increased in the future,” a statement from NCRTC said.

The NCRTC has also constituted a Special Task Force comprising of senior officials of NCRTC to monitor and supervise the implementation of the pollution control measures.

