New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Delhi government's reply on a plea by two school teachers seeking direction to the authorities not to force them to get vaccinated for COVID-19 claiming that they were suffering from some ailment and unable to take vaccine.

Justice Rekha Palli, who issued notice to the Delhi government on the petition, refused to stay the two government orders issued in September and October for mandatory vaccination of all government employees including frontline and healthcare workers, teachers and other staff working in schools or colleges by October 15.

Also Read | Centre Cuts Import Duty on Refined Palm Oil to 12.5% Till March 2022 To Bring Down Edible Oil Rates in Indian Markets.

The Delhi government was represented through additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal.

The two teachers, working in different government schools here, raised the issue whether vaccination can be made mandatory and if such action can adversely affect the right of the petitioners or citizens to earn their livelihood.

Also Read | Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Gives Birth in Tesla's Front Seat While on Autopilot.

The plea said that as per the government order, those who failed to submit a COVID vaccination certificate would be treated on leave from October 15.

It said the decision of the authorities directing the petitioners to be vaccinated and in case of failing to do so they being treated on leave is contrary to the guidelines of the Union of India and also violative of their fundamental rights.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)