Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Friday set aside a Government Order allotting over three acres of land in favour of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) at Raidurg here.

A bench comprising Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana was hearing a PIL by advocate Koti Raghuntha Rao.

The state government gave 3.70 acres of land to IAMC free of cost in 2021.

The petitioner contended that the Government, by issuing the impugned GO, has abused its powers and caused significant financial loss to the public exchequer.

"G O Ms No 126 dated 26.12.2021 is set aside and consequently, the allotment of land bearing Plot No 27 admeasuring Ac 3.70 in Sy No 83/1, Raidurg village, Sherilingampally mandal, Raga Reddy District in favour of Respondent No 4 i e, the IAMC is also set aside," the HC said.

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana laid the foundation stone for the IAMC in March 2022.

IAMC Hyderabad was inaugurated by Justice Ramana and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in December 2021.

