New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, while addressing an application moved by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to finalize a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.

The action plan must be developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and other state departments.

The Court also allowed the petitioner to submit detailed suggestions or highlight gaps in the proposed measures, which must be considered while finalizing the action plan and SOP. Once finalized, the plan and SOP are to be shared with all concerned parties.

To ensure effective implementation, the Court directed regular training sessions for school staff, students, and other stakeholders. Additionally, a grievance redressal mechanism should be established, and periodic reviews and updates to the plan must be made based on feedback.

Petitioner earlier stated that, the failure of the authorities to take adequate and timely measures has jeopardized the safety and security of children, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders in these educational institutions.

The Petitioner contended that such incidents, beyond posing a direct risk to life and safety, have caused significant trauma, anxiety, and harassment to students and their families, including the Petitioner, whose child is currently enrolled in a school in Delhi.

Specifically, the Petitioner highlights a distressing incident on 26th April, 2024, where a bomb threat email targeted their child's school, causing panic and disruption.

Personally aggrieved by the incident and concerned about the potential recurrence of such threats, the Petitioner has invoked the jurisdiction of this Court, seeking appropriate directions to Respondents to ensure the implementation of effective measures for the safety and security of Delhi's schools.

The petitioner further stated that the necessity of formulating and implementing a detailed action plan by to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, which not only disrupt families but also have far-reaching consequences for society at large. (ANI)

