Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail plea moved by jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in an evacuee property case.

The bench also dismissed a plea of Mukhtar Ansari's other son Abbas Ansari, an SBSP MLA, seeking quashing of the charge sheet in the same case.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Revokes IPS Officer Vinayak Verma's Suspension Order Within 24 Hours After Police Produce Respondent.

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the orders on the two petitions moved independently by the two brothers.

It was pleaded on behalf of the Ansari brothers that mutation of the property was in the name of their forefathers before their birth and hence, no offence was made out against them.

Also Read | Vehicles Can Zoom From Mumbai-Thane-Navi Mumbai 'Signal-Free' Now at Ghatkopar and Vakola.

The state counsel had opposed the plea, arguing that the duo was also accused of forging the signature of their grandmother and hence, a clear offence was made out against them.

The FIR in the case was lodged by revenue officer Surjan Lal at the Hazratganj police station on August 27, 2020.

It was alleged in the FIR that Mukhtar and his sons had usurped evacuee property by forging documents.

The term evacuee property is used to refer to a property left behind by people who migrated to Pakistan during Partition. These are generally allotted to those who migrated to India from Pakistan during that time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)