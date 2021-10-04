Coimbatore, Oct 4 (PTI): With the Forest Department continuing their search for the tiger in the Masinagudi area of Nilgiris district for the 10th day on Monday, two petitions challenging the Forest Department order to hunt down are coming up for hearing in the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The forest officials intensified the search for the big cat by bringing in two tamed elephants (kumkis) from Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and three dogs, including a native breed of Chippiparai.

A total of 120 personnel from Tamil Nadu Forest Department and special task force from Kerala and Karnataka are part of the search. The tiger has so far killed four people and over 20 head of cattle. One petition was filed by a Uttar Pradesh-based animal activist Sangeeta Dogra and another from People for Cattle in India -Chennai. Meanwhile, the Forest Department clarified that their task was to capture the injured carnivore and not to kill it.

