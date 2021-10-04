New Delhi, October 4: The answer key of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research Postgraduate or ICAR PG 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the answer key on the official website icar.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for both ICAR PG and ICAR All India Competitive Examination JRF/ SRF, Ph.D. or ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF, Ph.D. for the year 2021.

The ICAR PG 2021 examination was conducted by NTA on a Computer-Based Mode on September 17, 2021. Candidates can download and check the answer key from the official website. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also released the response sheet and questions for the candidates.

ICAR PG 2021 Answer Key: Steps to download

Candidates have to visit the official website-icar.nta.ac.in to check the ICAR PG 2021 Answer Key Now click on the notification that says, "ICAR (PG) 2021- Answer Key Challenge" or "ICAR (PHD)-2021 Answer Key Challenge." A new window would open where candidates have to enter their credentials like Application Number and Date of Birth or Application Number and Password. Candidates should keep a copy of the provisional answer key for future reference.

Candidates should note that the provisional answer key would be available for a duration of two days. NTA has given candidates the window to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. “They will be available for 2 days, upto 05.10.2021, in the given window,” the official notice read. If students want to raise objections, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each question that would be challenged.

