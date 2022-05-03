Bhadohi (UP), May 3 (PTI) Two persons, including a policeman, were killed and two others were injured when a speeding truck dashed into a roadside tea stall in Gyanpur area here on Tuesday night, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Bharti, said that the truck going from Bhadohi city to Gopiganj suddenly lost control and hit the tea stall and a handcart and came to a halt after ramming into a wall.

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Muslims, Hindus Celebrate Eid Together in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Head constable Mukesh Yadav (35) posted in Gyanpur Circle Officer office, and Ashok Pandey (50), who were sitting in the tea stall died on the spot, the ASP said, adding that two others were also injured in the incident.

The truck has been taken into possession and the driver has been nabbed, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

The bodies were sent for post mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)