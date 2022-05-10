Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): Stating that healthcare is one of the top priorities of the government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that he is consistently making efforts to provide affordable quality health services to the people of the state.

His remarks came after inaugurating the Orientation Programme for the newly recruited doctors and paramedics for Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals and Dispensaries in the State, informed Odisha Chief Minister's (CMO) office on Monday.

As many as 55 new doctors and 59 paramedics joined the state ESI Hospitals in the state today.

"Healthcare is a top priority of my government and we are consistently making efforts to provide affordable quality health services to the people", said Naveen Patnaik in a statement.

Joining the programme on a virtual platform, the CM said "it is a huge step in strengthening our healthcare delivery system, particularly for all the 8 lakh Insured Persons."

Speaking at a function he further said "State Government is fully committed to making desirable policy provisions in order to attract and retain human resources for healthcare in the tribal districts through financial and non-financial incentives to doctors working in the KBK and remote areas."

He hoped that the ESI Hospitals and Dispensaries would function as a major public healthcare provider catering to the special needs of the Insured Persons working in different regions of the State.

Stating that 5T and 'Mo Sarkar' initiatives are directed to transform governance and empower people, the Chief Minister informed that as per the feedback received, over 92 per cent of patients are satisfied on the healthcare services at public health facilities.

Saying that doctors belong to one of the noblest professions, he said that people treat doctors as saviour of their lives. He expected all the new doctors to live up to the expectations of the people and devote themselves towards making Odisha a leading State in providing quality healthcare to all the people.

Joining the programme, Minister for RD, Labour and ESI Sushant Singh said "the Chief Minister has been making all efforts to improve the health infra in the state."

He informed the CM has given approval for the opening of 4 more ESI hospitals and 12 dispensaries.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that with increasing industrialisation, new workforces are being created and they will be benefited by the ESI health insurance system. He also highlighted the Government initiatives for quality healthcare across the state.

Principal Secretary Chitra Arumugam gave the welcome address and Director ESI offered the vote of thanks. (ANI)

