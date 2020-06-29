Pune, June 29 (PTI) Heavy showers lashed Pune in Maharashtra on Monday, causing water-logging in some areas.

At least seven trees got uprooted in various parts of the city due to rains and wind, a Fire Brigade official said.

However, no major damage was caused, he said.

Pune city recorded 14 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, a Met official said.

He said the city may witness moderate rains with lightning on Tuesday.

