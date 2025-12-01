Tiruvallur, December 1: Heavy rains lashed Tiruvallur and other districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Besides Tiruvallur, several other parts of the state also witnessed intense rainfall after the cyclone made landfall. Chennai experienced strong winds, heavy showers, high tides and visible damage along Marina Beach.

According to the Met Department, Tthe Deep Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of westcentral Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu Government Urges Public To Stock Essential Commodities As Cyclonic Storm Ditwah Advances.

Strong Winds From Cyclone Ditwah Uprooted Around 450 Banana Trees

Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu: Strong winds from Cyclone Ditwah uprooted around 450 banana trees across three acres in Aaru Paadhi village pic.twitter.com/CaRmgnP2np — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2025

Light Rain Continues Along Coast of Coastal Areas in Thiruvallur

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Light rain continues along the coast of coastal areas in Thiruvallur as Cyclone Ditwah weakens, a yellow alert remains in force.#CycloneDitwah (Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KBcOPAepHf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025

The minimum distance of the centre of the deep depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 40 km. It is very likely to move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours. The system will be centered over southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 30 km from the Chennai coast by noon of today.

Earlier, due to persistent rainfall caused by the approaching cyclone, rainwater had accumulated outside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple in Nagapattinam, severely impacting normal life. The heavy downpour in the Vedharanyam region also affected salt production, with nearly 9,000 acres of salt pans damaged. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Initiates Urgent Steps To Evacuate Tamils Stranded in Sri Lanka Amid Cyclonic Storm Havoc.

Additionally, flooding in the Manangkondan River in the Nagapattinam district cut off road access to Karuppapulam village. As a result, more than 100 acres of paddy fields were submerged, causing extensive agricultural losses. Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran earlier mentioned that three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu,

Approximately 56,000 hectares of farmland have been flooded in the state, he said, adding that 24,000 hectares in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Tiruvarur, and 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai were flooded. Additionally, Revenue Minister Ramachandran discussed the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Ditwah, stating that 38 relief camps have been established across vulnerable districts. Nine have been established in Pudukkottai, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram, four in Tiruvarur, two in Thanjavur, 10 in Nagapattinam, one each in Ranipet and Chengalpattu, and seven in Viluppuram, collectively accommodating 2,391 people.

The Minister stated that since yesterday evening, 234 huts have been damaged due to rainfall. He also mentioned that Chief Minister MK Stalin will determine the relief measures after the rains. "We have taken all necessary measures to face the cyclone, whatever its nature. Yesterday, around 11 pm, the Deputy CM inspected the Disaster Management Control Room and the Chennai Corporation Control Room... Across the specific districts of Tamil Nadu, 38 relief camps have been set up: nine in Pudukkottai, two in Mayiladuthurai, two in Ramanathapuram, four in Tiruvarur, two in Thanjavur, 10 in Nagapattinam, one in Ranipet, one in Chengalpattu, and seven in Viluppuram, accommodating a total of 2,391 people... Since yesterday evening, three people have died, and 149 livestock deaths have been reported, with 234 huts damaged due to the rains... A total of 38 disaster response teams are on standby: 12 NDRF, 16 TNDRF, and 10 NDRF teams... About 56,000 hectares of farmland flooded--24,000 in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Tiruvarur, 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai. After rains, the Chief Minister will decide on relief measures...," Ramachandran told ANI.

