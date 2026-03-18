New Delhi, March 18: Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) can expect a spell of pleasant weather as rainfall is likely over the next three days, from March 19 to March 21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The anticipated showers are expected not only to bring relief from rising temperatures but also to improve the region’s air quality.

As per the latest forecast, the weather in Delhi-NCR on March 18 is expected to remain predominantly clear, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling near 16 degrees Celsius. However, conditions are set to change from March 19 onward. The sky is expected to turn partly cloudy on March 19 and 20, with light rain or thundershowers likely to occur once or twice during the day. The maximum temperatures on these days are projected to drop to 29 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, while minimum temperatures may hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, March 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

On March 21, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rainfall continuing. Thereafter, from March 22 to 23, the weather is likely to stabilise, with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies returning to the region. The IMD has also indicated that there will be no significant rise in maximum or minimum temperatures over the coming week, offering continued relief from heat conditions. The expected rainfall is likely to play a crucial role in maintaining moderate temperatures.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast widespread weather activity across various parts of the country. Several regions are likely to experience rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days. Rainfall activity is set to intensify from Wednesday across multiple areas. In the northeastern states, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected to continue over the next few days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the initial phase of the forecast period.

In the western Himalayan region, similar conditions are anticipated. Heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh on March 19 and 20, while Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir may witness heavy showers on March 20. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected to persist across these hilly regions as well as the adjoining plains of northwest India until March 20. Additionally, the IMD has warned of hailstorm activity in certain regions. Himachal Pradesh may witness hailstorms on March 18 and 19, while Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan could experience similar conditions on March 19 and 20. Shimla Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain and Hail Till March 22.

Amid these forecasts, there has already been a noticeable improvement in air quality across parts of Delhi. Anand Vihar (262), Ashok Vihar (230), Bawana (230), CRRI Mathura Road (188), Cantonment Area (177), DTU (181), IGI Airport (T3) (180), IIT Delhi (177), JNU (170), Nehru Nagar (206), Pusa (220), R K Puram (227), Rohini (239), Shadipur (287) and Sonia Vihar (235).

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