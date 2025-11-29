Chennai, Nov 29: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday urged the public to stock essential commodities as Cyclone Ditwah, which devastated Sri Lanka’s southeastern coast, continues to move northeastwards over the Bay of Bengal towards the state. With extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds expected over the next 48 hours, officials have emphasised the need for early preparedness across vulnerable districts.

Residents have been advised to keep adequate supplies of drinking water, milk, vegetables, medicines, candles, batteries and other necessities at home. The government has also appealed to people to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel during the peak impact of the cyclone. As part of precautionary measures, holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in several districts on Saturday. Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’ Expected To Make Landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 30 Evening; Check Real-Time Status Here.

Authorities have warned that strong winds, rough seas and intense rainfall may disrupt normal life, particularly in coastal and low-lying areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Ditwah is currently advancing over the Bay of Bengal after causing extensive destruction in Sri Lanka. With the system drawing closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, several districts have been placed on high alert, and a red alert has been issued for regions expected to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been strictly prohibited from venturing into the sea due to high waves and hazardous marine conditions. Disaster management authorities have also urged coastal residents to avoid beaches, parks and open recreational areas until further notice. People living near weak structures, large trees or overhead power lines have been asked to remain cautious, while those in flood-prone or waterlogged locations have been advised to be prepared for possible evacuation. Rescue teams have been deployed to vulnerable districts, and emergency shelters and relief camps are being readied. Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Red Warning in Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry As Cyclonic Storm Approaches Closer to Coastal Areas.

Officials have cautioned the public against relying on unverified information circulating on social media and have stressed that only official government instructions and IMD bulletins should be followed. Reiterating that safeguarding lives is the top priority, the state government said it is continuously monitoring the situation, coordinating among departments and ensuring that rapid response measures are in place.

