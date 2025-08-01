Rajasthan [India], August 1 (ANI): The weather department has forecast significant rainfall activity across northern and north-eastern Rajasthan over the coming days, with heavy showers expected in select regions.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the circulation system is currently positioned over Haryana and adjoining north-west Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough line passing through Ganganagar and Rohtak. This system is expected to trigger rainfall in multiple divisions across the state.

Also Read | 'India Buys Oil Based on Global Market Prices; Ties With Russia Should Not Be Viewed Through Prism of a 3rd Country', MEA Responds to Donald Trump's Threat Over Russian Oil Purchases.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Bikaner division and the Shekhawati region on Friday. Moderate to heavy rain is also likely in several areas of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

Officials stated that the monsoon trough line is expected to shift from its normal position to the north over the next five to six days. This shift will likely sustain rainfall activity in northern and north-eastern Rajasthan, while the intensity of rainfall in southern and south-eastern districts is expected to decrease temporarily.

Also Read | 'Looteri Dulhan' Arrested in Nagpur: Woman Arrested Before 9th Wedding After Duping 8 Men, Know the Modus Operandi.

However, starting August 3, heavy rain activity is predicted to intensify once again in parts of the Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions. The department has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in some districts of the Bharatpur division and adjoining areas on August 4.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has experienced its wettest July in nearly seven decades, with cumulative rainfall of 285 mm recorded across the state, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur. This marks a 77% surplus compared to the state's long-period average (LPA) of 161.4 mm for the month.

The last time Rajasthan saw such heavy July rainfall was in 1956, when the state recorded 308 mm, the highest ever for that month. This year's rainfall comes close to breaking that 69-year-old record.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts as heavy to very heavy rains continue to lash several regions of the state. Very heavy rainfall alerts are there for Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, and Sikar, whereas there are heavy rainfall alerts for Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, and Kota. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)