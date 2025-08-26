Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has swollen rivers, damaged roads and disrupted connectivity along the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3).

A portion of the highway was washed away by the Beas River, which was flowing in spate on Tuesday, Kullu police said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said parts of the district were being evacuated as water levels rose sharply. "Because of continuous rainfall, our National Highway has been damaged at many points... The water level is very high. I request everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe... Some areas were evacuated yesterday, and some areas are being evacuated as we speak. All our officers are on the field..." she told ANI.

She added that the situation had worsened after two days of incessant rain. "NH 3 is damaged at Bindu Dhank. There is waterlogging in the bus stand. In Bahang, near the BRO portion, some restaurants and shops are affected due to water... Mining link roads are also disrupted... Orange alert has been issued..." she said.

On damage due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, Kullu DC said, "... Lot of our bridges and link roads have been damaged due to increased water levels... Educational institutions of Kullu, Manali and Banjar have been closed for tomorrow, and the further decision on this will be taken considering the weather conditions...".

Kullu Superintendent of Police Dr Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran said Manali was the worst-hit subdivision. "The National Highway has been damaged because of the heavy flow of the Beas River. Old Manali bridge has also been damaged... As per the information so far, there has been tremendous loss of property but no loss of life..." the SP said.

Confirming damage to several bridges, roads and buildings, Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur said, "The region has suffered heavy losses after continuous heavy rainfall since last night. Manali Bridge and several other bridges have collapsed. Some roads and even buildings have been damaged. The rain has still not stopped, which is why restoration work is being delayed. The CM has given strict orders that as soon as the rain stops, restoration work must be sped up... We have no information on any stranded tourists or residents at present..."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the state had suffered significant damage in the Kullu-Manali, Kangra, and Una districts. "We have safely evacuated all the people from there. However, that is their place, and their crops have suffered significant damage. The government will continue to monitor the situation." (ANI)

