Guwahati, August 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the “shoot-at-sight” order issued in Dhubri district will remain in force till the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities as a preventive measure to maintain law and order. Sarma told reporters here that the situation in Dhubri is currently under control and no fresh incidents of violence have been reported. However, he maintained that the order has not been revoked and will continue as a deterrent against any attempt to disturb communal harmony.

“Anyone trying to create unrest in Dhubri will face strict consequences. People of the Sanatan Dharma community are in a minority here, and their safety from extremist elements is our foremost concern,” the Chief Minister said. He further reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring peace during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, assuring that security agencies have been instructed to take firm action against any disruption. Earlier, post-communal tension during Eid this year, Sarma had issued a “shoot at sight” order in the Dhubri district for those who tried to disturb peace and harmony in the locality. Assam Eviction Drive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims ‘Operations Target ’Miya-Muslim’ Encroachers, Not Minority Areas’.

He said, “I have instructed the police to take strict action against those who try to create any disturbance towards upholding communal peace and harmony in the Dhubri district. If required, police will carry out a ‘shoot at sight’ order at night towards miscreants to maintain a peaceful situation here.” The Chief Minister stated, “The day after Bakra Eid, some elements kept a severed cow head in front of a Hanuman Mandir. People from both communities thereafter met, and the peace committee also held discussions, and it seemed to have been resolved. But the next day, another cow head was kept in the premises. Then there was a stone-throwing incident too. Moreover, there were posters to include Dhubri as part of Bangladesh that were pasted here. A communal group has been active here to spread unrest, and we have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the same.” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thinks He Is ‘Raja’, but He Will Be in Jail for Corruption, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

The CM further said, “Recently, there have been some political changes in the state of Assam and Bangladesh. After this, a particular section has become extremely active online and on the ground level and is trying to create a planned negative environment, like the incident of throwing beef in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri.”

