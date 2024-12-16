Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Hell Race Adventures organised 'The Hell Race: The Border Chapter (Jaisalmer-Laungewala)' 2024 on December 14-15, 2024, to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Vijay Diwas 2024, commemorating their heroics during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, said a press release.

The event brought together nearly 900 participants, including serving soldiers, veterans, and civilians, in a heartfelt salute to the indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces. Runners competed in three endurance categories--50 km, 100 km, and 161 km (100 miles)--for both men and women, showcasing exceptional resilience and determination, said a release.

Also Read | AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety in Delhi While Addressing 'Mahila Adalat' Event; BJP Hits Back.

The race commenced at the Indira Indoor Stadium, Jaisalmer, against the picturesque backdrop of the desert at dawn. Participants covered challenging terrain, culminating at the historic BP-698, Laungewala Yudh Sthal, the site of the iconic Battle of Laungewala during the 1971 war, added the release.

The event concluded with a grand flag-in ceremony, where Maj Gen Ashish Khurana, General Officer Commanding, Battle Axe Division, felicitated the winners across various categories. In his address, he praised the participants for their dedication and emphasized the importance of remembering the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army, stated the release.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Centre's Air Quality Panel Invokes Anti-Pollution Measures Under GRAP III.

This unique event not only honoured the sacrifices of our soldiers but also inspired participants and spectators alike to embrace the values of courage, unity, and resilience. The jubilant celebrations after the race reflected a collective sense of pride and gratitude for the Armed Forces, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)