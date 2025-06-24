Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Sunday underwent a "successful" spine surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

Updating on the health of Naveen Patnaik, his elder brother Prem Patnaik said, "He (Naveen) is doing very. He is walking a little bit, a few steps."

Prem Patnaik also thanked the people of Odisha for their prayers.

"I just want to thank all of you and the people of Odisha for thinking about him and praying for him,"

The spine surgery procedure which was done in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai yesterday lasted four hours. according to his personal physician, Dr Ramakanta Panda,

Providing a post-surgery update, Dr Panda stated, "I am Ramakanta Panda, personal physician of Naveen Patnaik. I worked with the heads of the heart surgery and anaesthesia departments. All of us were present in the operating theatre. The surgery was successful."

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra, along with other party leaders and workers, visited the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of Naveen Patnaik

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that people from all sections of society have come together to pray for Patnaik's health.

"People from all strata of the society - from senior citizens to Har Har Mahadev committee and many people across party lines - have joined in since Naveen Ji is an adored leader of Odisha... Today he is undergoing treatment and the people are praying for his healthy recovery... Today he will undergo surgery if required," he said earlier. (ANI)

