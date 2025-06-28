Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): Admission to primary school is a defining milestone in a child's life, one that lays the foundation for future learning and growth. Recognising its significance, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, believed that this first step into education should be more than a formality; it should be celebrated like a festival. With this vision, in 2003, Narendra Modi launched Shala Praveshotsav, turning routine school enrolment into a statewide movement, a release said.

Launched over two decades ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shala Praveshotsav continues to be carried forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who inaugurated its 23rd edition on 26 June at Divda PM Shri School in Kadana Taluka, Mahisagar district. This initiative has opened the doors of education to lakhs of children across Gujarat and helped many build successful futures as teachers, doctors, engineers, and chartered accountants. One such inspiring story is that of Het Kantibhai Joshi, a resident of Debhari village in Mahisagar district, who was enrolled in primary school through Shala Praveshotsav in 2007 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

"In 2007, Chief Minister Narendra Modi visited our small village for Shala Praveshotsav," recalls Dr Het Joshi, a resident of Debhari village in Virpur Taluka of Mahisagar district.

"The entire village was filled with a festive spirit. Modi Sir enrolled me and several other children into the government primary school and gave us slates, notebooks, and pens to support our learning." Dr Joshi further remembers a brief but inspiring speech delivered by Modi during the visit.

"He told us about the importance of education and said that in a few years, we would grow up to become the youth of the nation, the future of the country."

"When I was little, I wasn't very interested in education. I was enrolled in kindergarten, but I didn't enjoy going to school. Later, I was admitted to primary school through Shala Praveshotsav. That experience changed everything. I made new friends, and within a few days, I started going to school on my own. Eventually, I began enjoying school more than being at home. Gradually, I developed a genuine interest in learning, especially in maths and science. That led me to choose the science stream after Class 10 and dream of becoming a doctor," said Dr Het Joshi.

"The foundation of my education was laid during my early years at a government school, where I studied from Class 1 to 5. I then completed my secondary education (Class 6 to 10) at a school in Lunawada, commuting daily by bus. For higher secondary, I joined Parth School of Science and Competition in Vadodara for the Science stream in Class 11 and 12. Around that time, the new NEET exam had been introduced for medical admissions, and I was part of its third batch. Our school had a strict routine with regular tests and consistent guidance from teachers. They helped us strengthen areas we struggled with, and this support, along with my dedicated efforts over the final 6-8 months, increased my confidence. After clearing the Class 12 exam, I scored 555 out of 720 in NEET and secured admission to MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar purely on merit. It's a government medical college, so the fees were significantly lower than private institutions. That made it financially easier for me to pursue my dream of becoming a doctor," shared Dr Het Joshi.

Dr. Het Joshi appeared for his first and second-year MBBS exams during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, he successfully cleared his final-year MBBS exam and went on to complete his medical internship in 2025. Today, Dr Het Joshi serves as a Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Virpur Taluka. The educational journey that began with the Shala Praveshotsav has taken Dr Het from a small village in Mahisagar district to a meaningful role in public healthcare. He is now counted among the state's dedicated young doctors with a promising future in the medical field. Reflecting on his journey, Dr Het credits Shala Praveshotsav for introducing him to school education--an opportunity that transformed his life, the release stated.

There are many such inspiring stories like Dr Het's, where Shala Praveshotsav has played a crucial role in shaping a child's future. Several children who were enrolled in school through this initiative by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi have grown up to become doctors, teachers, engineers, chartered accountants, and are pursuing higher education today. Shala Praveshotsav has not only changed lives, but it has brought about a transformative shift in Gujarat's education landscape. (ANI)

