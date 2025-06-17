New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A high-level Thai Monk delegation, led by Somdet Phra Therayanamuni, acting Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, also Phra Kittisaramuni Kulphol, Deputy Abbot of Wat Debsirindravas and other members of the Thai Buddhist Sangha arrived in India on a six-day visit which includes meetings with ministers and travel to Gujarat. They have been accorded a Guest of the State status.

The delegation visited the National Museum on Tuesday to pray at the Relics shrine where a small ceremony was held that included chanting in Pali. The delegation was hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju met the delegation and highlighted the close connection between the two countries and shared cultural heritage. He said that this relationship was not limited to Buddhism but also included Hinduism. There were exchanges of scholars from Ayutthaya to Nalanda. The story of Ramayana is deeply rooted in Thai folk lore, both influences of Sanskrit and Pali continues to resonate with the language as also the common use of the name Rama.

The Minister said, "We can learn from each other on various aspects, even beyond Buddhism, though it would remain a common bond." He suggested more Buddhist monks and lay people should come to visit various Buddhist sites here and people from India should travel to Thailand to see its Buddhist heritage.

The delegation met the Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Somdet Phra Therayanamuni expressed his love for India as the Sakhyamuni had lived on this land.

The Minister Shekawat noted that last year, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha were sent from India to Thailand. More than four million devotees got the opportunity to pay their tributes, which shows the immense faith and commitment the Thai people have towards Buddha and Buddha Dhamma.

He offered to engage with the Thai counterparts on any issue to enhance the relations between the two countries where the Ministry of Culture and Tourism could play an important role. Given Somdet Phra Thiranyanamuni's interest in Hindu mythology, Shekhawat invited him to visit Ayodhya as well.

Somdet Phra Thiranyanamuni, alias Worachayo is a royal monk. He is currently the abbot of Wat Thepsgintharawat Ratchaworawihan.

He is also the Chairman of the Pali Education Committee; Somdet Phra Thiranyanamuni also oversees the education management of the Sangha in four departments: Pali Department, Sanam Luang; Dharma Department, Sanam Luang; General Education Department and Pali Supervising Department.

In addition to his position in the administration of the Sangha as assigned by the Supreme Sangha Council, Somdet Phra Thiranyanamuni has also performed many acts of kindness, such as the restoration of many permanent structures and residences of Wat Thepsirin.

He has also promoted the spread of Buddhism abroad being a co-founder of Wat Buddha Dallas in the US. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dallas Buddhist Temple USA, among many other senior positions.

Furthermore, on His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's 83rd birthday in 2010, Somdet Phra Thiranyanamun established a fund to help heart disease patients who are poor and have no access to medicines as a merit-making offering.

The deep-rooted historical relations between India and Thailand based on ancient connect and Buddhism remains alive and active with the constant engagements at different levels.

During his recent visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon this crucial linkage while visiting the famous Wat Pho Temple of the reclining Buddha; PM Modi presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capitol to the shrine. He also announced in Thailand that the Holy Relics of Devni Mori found in Aravali, Gujarat in 1960 will also be sent to Thailand for an exposition. (ANI)

