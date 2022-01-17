New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:35 PM

NATION

DEL81 LD TABLEAU

After Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi as Republic Day tableau row intensifies

New Delhi/Chennai: The controversy over the rejection of the Republic Day parade tableaux of some states intensified on Monday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin joining his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate intervention.

DEL78 WEF-MODI

India's growth in next 25 years will be clean, green, sustainable and reliable: Modi

New Delhi/Davos: Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this period of growth would be 'green and clean' as well as 'sustainable and reliable'.

DEL55 WEF-2NDLD CHINA-XI

Joint efforts only way to fight pandemic; blame game will delay our response: Xi Jinping

New Delhi/Davos: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for joint efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring fair distribution of vaccines and expedited inoculation across the world, even as he warned against any blame game and the Cold War mentality in an apparent reference to the US.

DEL53 DEF-RDAY-LD FLYPAST

Largest flypast with 75 aircraft on Republic Day this year

New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, an IAF official said on Monday.

DEL59 JK-2NDLD PRESS CLUB

JK admn takes back Kashmir Press Club premises, says it has ‘ceased to exist'

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club has “ceased to exist”, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Monday as it took back the premises allotted to the largest journalists' body in the Valley following “dissensions” between two factions, one of which had tacit support from the government.

DEL58 WEF-COVID-EXPERTS

Unlikely that people will move around with masks on forever: Fauci on 'new normal'

New Delhi/Davos: Warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and Omicron would not be the last variant, global health experts on Monday said a lot would depend on transmissibility and severity of the next mutants of the deadly virus.

BOM8 MH-LD ND PATIL-DEAD

Veteran leader of working classes, ex-Maha minister N D Patil dead

Pune/Mumbai: Veteran Shetkari Kamgar Paksha leader and former Maharashtra minister Narayan Dyandeo Patil, popularly known as N D Patil, who fought for the cause of farmers and the marginalised sections of society, died due to age-related ailments in Kolhapur city on Monday, an official said.

CAL11 WB-LD TABLEAU-NETAJI-DAUGHTER

Netaji's legacy partly exploited for political reasons: Anita Bose-Pfaff

Kolkata: Amid a controversy over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade themed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff said on Monday the legendary freedom fighter's legacy has often been "partly exploited" for political reasons. By Pradipta Tapadar

MDS12 KL-VIKRANT-SEA-TRIAL

Aircraft carrier Vikrant completes third sea trials, returns to Kochi harbour

Kochi India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant has returned to Kochi harbour after completion of its third sea trials in high seas, a defence spokesperson said here on Monday.

LEGAL

LGD13 SC-SUPERTECH

SC directs Supertech to enter into contract within week with firm to demolish 40 storey twin-towers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed real estate major Supertech Ltd to execute a contract within a week with a company to demolish its twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida.

LGD18 SC-BUILDER

Concerned about middle-class home buyers, SC wants model builder-buyer agreement in place

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday once again emphasized the need for a model builder-buyer agreement to safeguard the interest of middle-class home buyers and asked the Centre to consider framing uniform rules under the provisions of RERA.

FOREIGN

FGN38 UAE-DRONE-EXPLOSION-LD INDIANS

2 Indians, 1 Pakistani killed in Abu Dhabi tankers fire caused by 'small flying objects'

Dubai: Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured on Monday after a fire caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, triggered an explosion that hit three petroleum tankers in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, police said.

FGN37 CHINA-2NDLD ECONOMY

China's economy grows by 8.1 per cent in 2021 amidst challenges posed by pandemic

Beijing: China's economy grew by 8.1 per cent in 2021 to about USD 18 trillion, stated to be the best by the world's second largest economy in a decade, amidst challenges, including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment, the government said on Monday. By K J M Varma

FGN39 CHINA-LD POPULATION

China's population grows by less than half-a-million in 2021; birth rate falls for 5th consecutive year

Beijing: China's population grew by less than half a million-last year to 1.41 billion as the birth rates fell for the fifth consecutive year, stoking fears of a looming demographic crisis and its adverse impact on the world's 2nd largest economy. By K J M Varma.

