Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) The twelve-day Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will begin Monday, speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said Sunday.

The session will start on August 2 and continue till August 13 with a total of 10 working days, he added.

Parmar said all Covid protocols would be fully followed during the session.

Visitors will be allowed to watch the proceedings, he said, adding social distancing norms would be ensured in the visitors' gallery.

Earlier in the day, the speaker held an all-party meeting to prepare the ground for ensuring smooth functioning of the session.

