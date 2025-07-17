Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): After returning from Delhi on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the media informally on Thursday and shared key takeaways from his meetings with Union Ministers in the national capital.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Centre would extend a special financial relief package to the state in light of the extensive damage caused by the ongoing monsoon disaster.

"During my visit to Delhi, I held discussions with various Union Ministers on several issues," said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. "I expect that the central government will grant a special package for Himachal Pradesh in view of the current disaster situation," the CM said.

Speaking on the Himachal Pradesh High Court's directive regarding encroachments and the felling of fruit-bearing apple trees on forest land, the Chief Minister said the state government would seek legal opinion and challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

"The state government has intervened in this matter," the Chief Minister asserted. "We are not in favour of indiscriminate felling of fruit-bearing trees. Our government wants to allow time for action rather than immediate destruction. Even if there is encroachment on forest land, we must follow a due process," he said

"I will speak to the Horticulture Minister on this matter. I am calling a special meeting to decide how we should proceed. Although the government has put forward its stance, the High Court is not inclined to hear us on this issue," the Chief Minister added.

He emphasised that the government plans to approach the Supreme Court, but only after examining all legal aspects. "We will take a legal opinion and then proceed. We will go to the Supreme Court on this matter," he added.

Clarifying reports about his meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said there will not be any change in party leadership, and no such matter was discussed on party issues, as the prime focus right now is the restoration and relief of flood areas, and also to resolve the farming issues of the apple orchards. Sukhu denied any organisational discussions with the Congress leadership during his Delhi visit.

"I did meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji, but only in relation to state matters. There was no discussion regarding party organisation. I urge those who published such reports to verify facts before reporting." He said.

Currently, our focus is not on the organisation, but on relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts for disaster-affected people and resolving the issues of the apple growers. Discussions about party structure will only happen when needed. Right now, there is no change in the organisation," he said

Sukhu seeks central support for farmers and those affected by land loss. CM Sukhu also stated that he had discussions with Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, urging support for farmers who have lost forest or agricultural land due to the floods and landslides.

"I discussed with JP Nadda ji how farmers have lost land due to the calamity. I suggested that they be given alternative land. He responded positively, saying once we come up with a proposal, the Centre will consider it," he said.

He reiterated that small farmers and orchardists who don't own land should be allotted forest land, wherever possible.

"Wherever there is forest land, we want to provide land to small orchardists and landless farmers. Where such land is unavailable, we hope the Centre will step in. Mandi district, including areas represented by former CM Jai Ram Thakur, has seen extensive damage." Sukhu added.

He stated that a special cabinet meeting on disaster relief would be held soon. CM Sukhu announced that the next Cabinet meeting would finalise a state-level disaster relief package using available resources.

"In our next Cabinet meeting, we will approve a relief package using state resources. However, the most crucial thing is a special relief package from the Centre that goes beyond regular budgetary norms," he said.

"The Centre should allow us the flexibility to use such funds as per the situation on the ground. This will help us organise relief operations more efficiently," the Chief Minister added.

He expressed optimism about central assistance. "I am confident that the Central Government will support Himachal Pradesh during this crisis," Sukhu added further. (ANI)

