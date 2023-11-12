Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday celebrated the festival of Diwali with children at Balika Ashram Tutikandi in Shimla.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhu distributed sweets, fruits and crackers to them to the children.

While wishing Diwali, the Chief Minister said that the present state government has enacted a law and granted the status of 'Children of the State' to orphan children.

He said that so far eligibility certificates have been issued to 4,000 orphan children in the state, offering various benefits such as care until the age of 27, educational support, financial aid for housing, clothing, and festival allowances.

"The government is also focusing on enrolling these children in reputable schools and ensuring their holistic well-being. Along with this, they are also being provided 3 Biswa land and Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to construct their own house," CM Sukhu said.

"You are not without parents. The state government is your mother and father. Therefore, as the head of the state, I have come to celebrate Diwali with you. May the festival of Diwali bring happiness in your life and the state government is also working with the same approach. Face the challenges in life boldly because only challenges create confidence and give direction to life," he added.

Chief Minister Sukhu added that in the coming times, the state government is also going to formulate a scheme for single women and deaf and dumb children.

On the occasion, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil said that after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu first came to Girls Ashram Tutikandi, which was a historical step.

MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Shimla Surender Chauhan and other officials were present. (ANI)

