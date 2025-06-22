Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed grief over senior journalist Rajesh Parashar's sudden demise and conveyed condolences to his family.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the sudden demise of senior journalist Parashar, who hailed from Gagret in Una district.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that he was a committed and sensitive journalist, and his untimely demise is a great loss to the journalists' fraternity.

The Chief Minister has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss, the press release said.

Sharing an X post, the CM Sukh wrote, "The news of the demise of senior journalist Mr Rajesh Parashar of Gagret of Una district is extremely sad. Rajesh ji was not only an unbiased, fearless and sensitive journalist but also a strong proponent of human values. His departure is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength, patience and courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Energy Department to issue a cancellation notice to non-serious hydro power developers, whose projects have remained stalled for many years.

He presided over a high-level meeting of the Power Department on Saturday.

He said that undue delays in project execution are causing significant losses to the state exchequer, according to a release.

Sukhu said that the present state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the state's people across multiple platforms and forums. In a major decision, the State Government has decided to take back 382 MW of the Sunni, 210 MW of the Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW of the Dhaulasidh projects previously allotted to SJVNL.

He said that the state government will not advance on upcoming projects like Kishau and Renuka Dam unless the neighbouring states provide the settlement of the long-standing concrete assurances pending the Bhakra Beas Management Board arrears. (ANI)

